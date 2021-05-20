The Restaurant Revitalization Fund will officially stop accepting applications Monday, May 24, at 6 p.m. local time, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced.
Program details
The American Rescue Plan Act established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open. This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.
Who can apply
Eligible entities who have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss include:
- Restaurants
- Food stands, food trucks, food carts
- Caterers
- Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns
- Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
- Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)
- Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)
- Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)
- Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)
- Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)
- Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample or purchase products
How to apply
Interested parties can apply through SBA-recognized Point of Sale vendors or directly via SBA in a forthcoming online application portal: restaurants.sba.gov. Participating POS providers include Square, Toast, Clover, NCR Corporation (Aloha), and Oracle. Those working with Square or Toast do not need to register beforehand through the application portal.