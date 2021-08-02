Good Business Colorado’s Resilient Restaurants program is launching a new tool to help Colorado restaurants, cafes, bars and breweries re-attract and retain workers.
The new ReHire with Resilience campaign has created the first and only wage assessment tool that views the workplace through a values-centric lens and focuses on more than just payroll.
“The challenge of recovery from the pandemic has created an opportunity for restaurants to reimagine the way we work with our staff and thus improve the customer experience,” said Robert Bogatin, a former restaurateur, sustainable business entrepreneur and director of Good Business Colorado’s Resilient Restaurants.
ReHire with Resilience will help restaurant owners rebuild their teams by adopting a more equitable and profitable model that shows the relationships between staff income, job quality and a business’s bottom line.
“It’s increasingly apparent to restaurateurs, executive chefs and kitchen staff members that the wage disparity between the back and front of house is not sustainable,” Bogatin said.
“This problem motivates business owners to consider modifying their wage model as a pathway to overcome the struggle of rebuilding and retaining a career-oriented team.
“Most owners I’ve spoken with say that a more employee-centric compensation model has significant positive outcomes on the performance of both staff and the financial health of the business,” he said.
Resilient Restaurants has created a payroll calculator and wage assessment tool designed to show restaurant leaders the best equitable compensation model for their businesses. Owners will work closely with the director of Resilient Restaurants to participate.
Businesses are encouraged to become members of Good Business Colorado and join the free Resilient Restaurants community. Restaurants can register at goodbusinesscolorado.org/resilient-restaurants-equitable-wage-models.
