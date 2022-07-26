UCHealth Memorial Hospital ranks No. 4 in the state of Colorado and No. 1 in Colorado Springs, in U.S. News & World Report’s new rankings — making it the highest-ranked hospital in southern Colorado.
“Our patients’ outcomes and overall experience reflect how extremely dedicated our staff and providers are to providing exceptional care to every patient, every day,” Joel Yuhas, president and CEO of Memorial Hospital, said in a news release.
“As more and more people choose UCHealth for their care, we are honored to be able to provide advanced treatments and excellent quality for our patients in Colorado Springs and throughout southern Colorado.”
Three more UCHealth hospitals were also ranked, including University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora (No. 1), Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland (No. 2) and Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins (No. 5).
The annual Best Hospitals ranking, now in its 33rd year, is designed to help patients and their doctors in making informed decisions. For the 2022-23 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. UCHealth Memorial Central is both a Level I Trauma Center and a Comprehensive Stroke Center — the only hospital in southern Colorado with those designations.
UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system with more than 28,000 employees, 12 acute care full-service hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska.