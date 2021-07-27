Colorado rent payments have remained "strong and stable" during the first half of 2021, according to a news release issued by the Colorado Apartment Association. In June, 97.2 percent of Colorado renters made their payments, the release said.
"Throughout the COVID-19 closures, Colorado rent payments have remained in mid to upper 90 percentiles as reported by the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (NMHC) Rent Payment Tracker report," the release said. "Colorado’s strong June numbers were 1.6 percentage points above apartment households throughout the full United States."
The 97.2 percent collection rate in June "continues to show us that Colorado housing providers are working with residents when they need to pursue rental assistance. This sustained effort in Colorado is evidence that the system we’ve set up works,” according to Mark Williams, executive vice president of the CAA. “We’ll continue to work with our partners to ensure Colorado’s rental housing industry and economy move towards recovery.”
In June, statewide eviction filings were only 66.1 percent of normal filing levels, the release said. Just fewer than 2,000 eviction lawsuits were filed in June. The eviction process takes approximately three months in Colorado, so "these historically low case filings signal that there is no impending uptick in physical moveouts," the release reported.
“The consistency of high rent collection and low eviction filings in Colorado in the first half of 2021 show that the programs maintaining the rental ecosystem, such as the Department of Labor’s ERAP program, are the right move to keep people in their homes. Colorado’s stable rental economy demonstrates our programs are working and there is no need to artificially limit peoples’ access to court,” said Drew Hamrick, general counsel and senior VP of government affairs for the association.
"CAA and its members continue to support Colorado residents who are struggling with rent payments by offering payment plans and other solutions to keep residents in their homes," the release said.
The state received $247 million for rental and utility assistance in which rental housing providers and residents can both apply for past due, current and future rent costs, according to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. For more information, visit its website.
Additionally, CAA partnered with the Resident Relief Foundation, which awards grants to residents who struggle to pay their rent. The Colorado fund is still accepting donations through this link, or by shopping on Amazon Smile. Residents hoping to apply for grants through the Colorado fund can apply online here.
RRF is a 501(c)3 organization providing rental assistance grants to responsible residents during emergencies. So far, the Colorado fund has raised more than $160,000 for Colorado residents and funding remains available for qualifying applicants.
CAA also has assembled a list of more than 100 COVID-19 resources for residents, which can be found at this link under the “Renter Resources” tab.
CAA has reported monthly rent collection data for Colorado and nationally since the start of the pandemic in April 2020.
"Moving forward, CAA will report quarterly rent collection and eviction data as part of the quarterly Rent and Vacancy Report," the release said.