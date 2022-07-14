After months of low single-family home inventory and record-high prices, the Colorado Springs real estate market finally began to cool off during June, as buyers responded to rising interest rates and inflation fears, according to a new report.
The Colorado Association of Realtors this week released the Market Trends Housing Report for July. Active listings of homes for sale in El Paso County were up 108.9 percent in June compared to 2021, and sold listings were down 7.8 percent, CAR reported.
Although the median price of homes in the county remained high — and even increased from $490,000 in May to $499,191 in June for single-family homes, according to CAR data — there are early signs that the market and high buyer demand is and will trend downward, according to Patrick Muldoon.
“For the buyers who sat on the sidelines, whether on purpose or because they could not swing the insane real estate market, it is going to pay off,” said Muldoon, a Springs-based realtor and spokesperson for CAR, in the association’s July 13 press release.
“What we are witnessing in real time, we will all look back at and realize was the slow leak of a once over-inflated real estate market balloon across the Front Range.”
Inventory of both single-family homes and townhomes and condos is increasing statewide — active listings for single-family jumped 46 percent between May and June, and for townhomes and condos, there were 52 percent more active listings, the CAR report found.
There’s a 1.7-month supply of single-family and 1.2-month of townhomes and condos, which is more than 50 percent higher compared to May.
But the market is by no means back to “normal” or “balanced” levels, CAR said.
“While helpful, those figures are still well off the four-to-six-month supply that would be considered a balanced market,” CAR's release said.
Still, Muldoon said it’s an encouraging market for buyers and warned sellers that their “time has now come to an end.”
“Buyers, you finally have inventory hitting the market that you have not seen in years,” he said in the release. “The inventory is not selling as fast and sellers are price dropping, accepting concessions, and most sellers know that the market has shifted and they are being reasonable.
“With a balancing of the market [sellers] will have to price right, prepare for longer days on market, slower showings and buyers that are not nearly as motivated as they were just three months ago,” Muldoon added.