Lease rates for Class A and B office space in Colorado Springs stood at at $17.01 per square foot in the first quarter of 2021, up for both the fourth quarter of 2020 and year over year, according to MarketView, a quarterly newsletter from Principals Greg Phaneuf and Peter Scoville of Cushman & Wakefield.
Phaneuf and Scoville anticipate lease activity to continue on a gradual upward trajectory this year.
“While we have not had robust lease activity, we have also not had a big give-back of space (with the exception of a couple of call center operations,” the newsletter stated.
Lease activity for tenants looking for less than 5,000 square feet remained strong through the end of last year and into 2021, according to the newsletter.
“We are seeing current and future expansion of many more companies than we are hearing about downsizing (across all three submarkets),” the newsletter said.
“In addition to what the numbers are telling us, the vast majority of the tenants we interact with are looking forward to increased growth and moving more toward ‘in-office’ operations throughout the year and into 2022,” it stated.
The report looked at statistics for three Colorado Springs submarkets.
Lease rates were highest in the Colorado Springs Airport area, at $17.47 per square foot. The vacancy rate in that area stood at 8.32 percent.
For the north I-25 corridor, vacancies stood at 14.93 percent, and the average lease rate was $16.84 per square foot.
In the central business district, 6.48 percent of Class A and B office space was vacant, and the lease rate was $16.98 per square foot.
Overall in all three submarkets, 897,937 square feet were available in Q1 2021, with 179,152 square feet available for sublease.
“As we look toward the summer months, we anticipate increased lease activity, lease rates to continue a gradual climb and vacancy to decrease,” the newsletter stated. “The ‘feel’ of the market combined with the hard data numbers all indicate a strong and steady growth path through the rest of the year.”