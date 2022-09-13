The real estate market in Colorado Springs — and statewide — showed growing buyer power, the impact of rising interest rates, and a slowdown during August, according to a report out today from the Colorado Association of Realtors.
For the first time since the start of the COVID pandemic, Colorado home sellers, on average, received less than the list price of their homes last month, one of the “telling signs of the patience and caution being shown by buyers statewide,” said a press release about CAR’s Market Trends Housing Report for August.
In El Paso County, the average amount sellers received of their list price fell to 99.7 percent, a 3.2 percent decrease from August 2021, CAR reported.
The number of homes sold in the Springs market was also down 30 percent year over year and inventory was up 102.9 percent, said Patrick Muldoon, a Springs-based Realtor and spokesman for CAR.
The market has quickly reversed from excess demand and a shortage of inventory in early 2022 — a feature of the pandemic — to the opposite now, where “we have inventory, but demand is gone,” Muldoon said in the CAR press release.
And although median sales prices for single-family homes statewide are still up from 2021, they fell in August for the fourth straight month, CAR reported.
“Buyers have most of the power now, but are either patient, or not interested,” Muldoon said. “Every day is a news cycle of bad economic news ranging from stocks, inflation, layoffs and housing data.
“... Colorado continues to be one of the states making news on being unaffordable and in a housing bubble, and we are beginning to feel that as sellers either remove their homes from the market, or price drop.”
Muldoon said as this trend continues, rent prices in the area will also “soften."