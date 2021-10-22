A new report titled Archaeology for a Changing Colorado, created by History Colorado, a division of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, explores the state's archaeological work and its economic impact. The report says heritage tourism generated $10.5 billion in direct spending in Colorado and supported 79,000 jobs in 2019 alone.
"While the economic and social benefits of this work are myriad, the report shows that Colorado’s scenic and historic byways — many of which, such as the 480-mile Trail of the Ancients [in southwestern Colorado], specifically highlight Colorado’s archaeological resources — provide one of the most widespread and accessible ways for Coloradans to enjoy and benefit from archaeological exploration within this sector. Since 2015, tourist spending along Colorado’s 26 byways resulted in almost 29,000 jobs and over $1.2 billion in labor earnings. Thirteen of Colorado’s 26 byways are also designated as America’s Byways by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation — more national designations than any other state."
According to the release, the state's newest byway will open in time for Native American Heritage Month in November. The 125-mile Tracks Across Borders Byway connects Durango with Chama, New Mexico.
"Via the sovereign nations of the Southern Ute and the Jicarilla tribes, it includes cultural heritage sites like Chimney Rock National Monument and the Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum," the release said. "Members of Colorado’s two resident tribal nations are key stakeholders, partners, and beneficiaries of Colorado’s archaeological work. In 2019, the estimated impact of the 134 Colorado museums that focus on archaeology, anthropology, Native American history and culture, and state and local history (which often includes Native American history) was more than $534 million. This includes the creation of over 8,000 jobs paying over $380 million in labor income."
According to the release, "Archaeological sites are widespread in Colorado, and the benefits that come from archaeological investigations contribute to the prosperity of communities throughout all corners of the state."
The report also contains maps, photos and highlighted projects.
"Mining sites and ghost towns in mountain communities, old homesteads on the Great Plains, rock art on the Western Slope, and Indigenous sites in the San Luis Valley demonstrate the statewide scope of archaeology’s benefits to all Coloradans," the release said. "Places like Dolores, Fairplay, Pagosa Springs, Trinidad, and Wray show that rural and small-town Colorado is rich with sites of great archaeological importance. Archaeological sites in urban areas also benefit rapidly growing communities by preserving land and minimizing urban sprawl, exemplified by the Magic Mountain site in Golden."
The report was made possible by a grant from the History Colorado State Historical Fund.