Colorado’s Equal Pay for Equal Work Act (EPEWA) seems to have had a positive impact on the number of people working or seeking jobs in the state compared to others. But according to a new report from Appcast, a job advertising and recruitment tech company, the pay transparency requirements of the law may be discouraging employers from posting positions.
Labor and economic analysts for Recruitonomics, Appcast's research hub, compared Colorado’s labor force participation rate and job postings to those in Utah, a neighboring state “with relatively similar demographics and economic characteristics” and no similar law to the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act. Colorado’s law, in part, requires that employers publish specific salaries or ranges in their job postings and keep records of how much they pay workers for positions.
The researchers found that Colorado’s labor force participation rate rose 1.5 percent above Utah’s from 2020 to 2021, after the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act went into effect in January 2021, according to the report published Aug. 2.
However, daily postings in Colorado to the job-seeker site Indeed trailed Utah’s postings by 8.2 percent after the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act passed, according to the report.
The data reinforces other reports that employers are avoiding posting jobs in Colorado due to the new state requirements, the researchers wrote. For example, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment found that some national postings for remote work explicitly exclude Coloradans because employers do not want to post salaries or follow other rules for companies that employ them.
“Salary transparency laws add another step in the process to post a job, as well as repel recruiters unwilling to divulge pay ranges,” the Recruitonomics report said. “This law clearly did not cause a recession in Colorado but it seems to have had a small negative effect on job openings, on the margin.”
From the perspective of job-seekers, though, they “are thirsty for information on pay,” and therefore could be more motivated to apply for jobs that list salaries, the report said.
“It is no wonder pay transparency laws are so popular,” it continued. “Most of the public believes that requiring employers to detail pay ranges will address labor market inequalities by sex and race. Starting with Colorado, these laws have spread to other states — notably California and New York.”