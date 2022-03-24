Colorado is 2022’s 5th most innovative state, according to a new report from personal finance website WalletHub.
WalletHub compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 indicators of innovation-friendliness, including research and development spending per capita, share of STEM professionals, tech company density and entrepreneurial activity.
Ahead of Colorado, the most innovative states were Washington, D.C., followed by Massachusetts, Washington and Maryland. The lowest-ranking states were North Dakota and Louisiana, with Mississippi bringing up the rear.
Colorado’s key rankings (where 1st is most innovative and 25th is the average) are as follows:
6th – share of STEM professionals
4th – projected STEM-job demand by 2028
1st – eighth-grade math and science performance
9th – share of science and engineering graduates aged 25+
5th – share of technology companies
18th – R&D spending per capita
7th – venture-capital funding per capita
The full report is at https://wallethub.com/edu/most-innovative-states/31890