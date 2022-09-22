Median asking rent in the Springs is up a staggering 47.5 percent from August last year, according to a new report. By comparison, the national increase looks almost reasonable at 27.9 percent.
In August 2021 the median rent here was $1,695 per month; now it's $2,500, according to Dwellsy, a rental listing site with more than 12 million properties.
That puts Colorado Springs among the 25 most expensive places to rent in the country based on August prices. A single glimmer of hope — the Springs' median rent price didn't increase from July to August.
It’s less expensive to rent in Colorado Springs than in the Denver-Aurora-Broomfield area (where median asking rent is just slightly higher at $2,550 a month), Fort Collins-Loveland ($2,730) and Boulder ($2,850 a month), Dwellsy reported in an update on last month’s national rental landscape.
The Springs’ median rent price is nearly $400 more per month than the national median, the listing site reported.