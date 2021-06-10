Colorado’s rent collection rate was higher 0.9 percent higher than the national average at 97.9% as of May 27. That's 1.1 percent higher than rent collections from the previous year, with a 96.8 percent rate recorded in May 2020, according to a news release issued by the Colorado Apartment Association.
"Colorado has outperformed national rates since tracking rental payments began in April 2020," the release said.
“A 97.9% collection rate in May continues to show us that Colorado residents in need have pursued rental assistance, worked with their rental housing providers and paid their rent, therefore, the system is working,” Mark Williams, executive vice president of the Colorado Apartment Association, said in the release. “With the May 2021 rent collection rate higher than May 2020, it looks like Colorado’s rental housing industry and economy are moving towards recovery.”
In addition to an uptick in rent payment rates, Colorado eviction filings continue to be low — just 25 percent of 2019 levels, the release said. In May 2019, there were 3,918 evictions filed, and in May 2021 there were 808 filings throughout the state.
The state has received $247 million for rental and utility assistance in which rental housing providers and residents can both apply for past due, current and future rent costs, according to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. For more information, visit DOLA here.
The apartment association has also partnered with the Resident Relief Foundation, which awards grants to residents who struggle to pay their rent. The Colorado fund is still accepting donations through this link, or by shopping on Amazon Smile. Residents can apply online here.
RRF is a 501(c)(3) organization providing rental assistance grants to responsible residents during emergencies. So far, the Colorado fund has raised more than $160,000 for Colorado residents and funding remains available for qualifying applicants.