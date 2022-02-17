Registration is now open for the 11th annual Mayor’s Cup golf tournament, to be played Friday, May 13 on The Broadmoor Golf Club’s West Course. The charity tournament has raised and donated more than $650,000 to the community since it began in 2012, according to a news release.
Tournament fees are used for scholarships awarded each year to local students who plan to pursue degrees in public safety at Pikes Peak Community College. To date, 25 scholarships have been funded by the Mayor’s Cup. The tournament also benefits The First Tee – Southern Colorado and the City’s Spirit of the Springs initiatives.
“These scholarships have funded students and made it possible for women and people of color to pursue their dreams in a career as a first responder,” said Lisa James, executive director at Pikes Peak Community College Foundation. “So many of our students are low income and the first one in their families to go to college, and the impact of the generous support we have received from the Mayor’s Cup is immeasurable.”
More information is available at ColoradoSprings.gov/MayorsCup.