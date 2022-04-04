Businesses and entrepreneurs are invited to register for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2022 National Small Business Week virtual summit, “Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship.”
This year’s National Small Business Week, which will be held May 1-7, will recognize small businesses from across the country for their resilience, ingenuity and creativity.
It will also recognize SBA partners for their involvement in entrepreneurial development, disaster recovery, government contracting, financial development and overall support for small businesses and entrepreneurship.
The virtual summit will be held May 2-5, offering resources, educational workshops and networking to help the nation’s 32.5 million small businesses pivot, grow and pursue new opportunities.
Attendance is free, but registration is required. Go to National Small Business Week 4-Day Virtual Summit Registration (onlinexperiences.com) to register.
During National Small Business Week, the 2022 Small Business Persons of the Year award winners from each state, including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, will be honored. The SBA will announce the 2022 National Small Business Person of the Year from among the state winners represented.
To register for National Small Business Week visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.