Last year saw unprecedented building, according to a news release issued by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department.
"By the end of the year, the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department issued 5,072 single family home permits. That tops the 2020 total, and is the 2nd year in a row, the Department has issued more than 5,000 single family home permits," the release said.
The commercial construction sector saw 550 new commercial projects in 2021, according to the PPRBD, a 34 percent increase over 2020. Some projects include a new hospital, two new medical centers, a Coca-Cola distribution center, five new hotels and Colorado’s first Whataburger fast-food chain.
"The biggest increase in commercial construction came from apartment complexes," the release said. "PPRBD permitted 3,943 new apartment units, a 147% increase. Nearly a fourth of those apartments are located in downtown Colorado Springs. If you include unfinished complexes permitted in 2020, there are more than 5,000 apartments under construction right now."
The estimated valuation for commercial and residential construction in the Pikes Peak region in 2021 was more than $4.3 billion. "That is an 11% increase over 2020," the release said, adding apartment projects alone accounted for about $589 million in construction costs.
For the second straight year, the release said, a record number of plans were submitted for review — the 17,084 submitted plans were a 14 percent increase over 2020.
It was also a record-breaking year for inspections, according to the PPRBD, with 345,513 conducted, a 5 percent increase over 2020.
