The deadline for grant applications for the El Paso County Regional Business Relief Fund is 5 p.m. on July 16. Business-owners can apply for grants of up to $20,000 at the Colorado Enterprise Fund website. The second round of grant funding is part of the $1.1 billion given to Colorado counties as part of the $5.7 billion American Rescue Plan package given to the state.
“Small businesses across El Paso County, both for-profit and non-profit, experienced unprecedented challenges and disruptions from the pandemic,” said District 3 El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf in a June news release. “Our Regional Business Relief Fund grants will help these companies and our unemployment numbers return to their pre-COVID levels. Thriving small businesses and job opportunities are crucial for full economic recovery in our region. Funding programs that achieve these goals are the right thing to do.”
Cory Arcarese, the community lending adviser for the Colorado Enterprise Fund, held an information session July 2 for small business-owners in Southeast Colorado Springs. “We streamlined the paperwork process,” she said. “This time the process to apply is much easier, it goes much faster.”
In addition to requiring fewer documents during this second round of applications, business-owners also have more discretion in how they use their grant funds. “Before, we asked you what you would use the money for,” said Arcarese. “It was really focused on COVID-related expenses. This time you can have forward-looking things, like marketing.”
Unlike other forms of COVID assistance, like the Payday Protection Program loans, the Regional Business Relief Fund will provide money to businesses that opened during the pandemic. “There were some people who were planning to open in 2020, and they went ahead and opened, but they had a hard time ramping up because of the pandemic,” said Arcarese. “PPP didn’t accept your application if you weren’t open in 2019. Those people who started in 2020 couldn’t apply for PPP or any of those, but they can apply for this.”
After the application window closes on July 16, Colorado Enterprise Fund will review the applications. “We’re the third party that is collecting the applications and scoring them based on a rubric that has been built in conjunction with the county,” explained Arcarese. “When the application deadline closes, we finish scoring all the applications, we turn them over with the scores to El Paso County. They read those scores, and they decide how much to give to each one of the applicants.”
Arcarese said the Colorado Enterprise Fund is expecting more applicants during this second round. “It was probably close to 1,100 [applicants during the first round],” said Aracarese. “This time we’re pacing [applications] at a higher rate. I think we’re going to beat that number. We want everyone to apply.”
Grant awards will be announced in early August, and checks will be mailed to award recipients by the end of the month.