The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department will be opening its doors to the public June 21.
"With COVID numbers trending down and vaccination numbers continuing to increase, the decision was made to open back up to the public after more than a year of largely working remotely," a news release issued by the PPRBD said. "Although the office has remained fully operational during the pandemic, opening the office to the public gives customers yet another option to do business with us."
Starting Monday, walk-ins will be allowed for both permitting and licensing Monday-Thursday. PPRBD will remain closed to the public on Fridays, but will continue with remote operations, the release said. Permitting and licensing customers should use the kiosk to sign in like they did before the pandemic.
Plan Review will also be expanding to Monday-Thursday, but will remain by appointment only. Customers can reserve a 15-minute appointment online at pprbd.org/Home/BookAppt.
"Homeowners and contractors are still encouraged to utilize the website for all PPRBD business if at all possible, particularly plan submittals," the release said. "Even though some paper plans can be reviewed during an appointment, not all external agencies are accepting paper plans during walk-throughs."
Submitting electronically allows all agencies to review the plan simultaneously and can speed up the review process, the release said.
Health and Safety Protocols
- Plan review customers will be directed back to the plan review area during appointment times.
- Only one customer is allowed for each appointment (no guests, including children).
- Regardless of vaccination status, masks will be required.
- Social distancing will be required (minimum of 6 feet).
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you are sick; reschedule your appointment.
"The health and safety of PPRBD staff and the community remains a top priority, so customers are still encouraged to utilize online services if at all possible," the release said.