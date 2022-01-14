Downtown Colorado Springs saw record growth of street-level businesses in 2021, with 37 new sidewalk accessible retailers, restaurants, service providers and venues opening last year.
Katie Frank, economic development manager for Downtown Partnership, which tracks growth in the city’s center, said the nonprofit group expects continued growth as more housing developments are built Downtown. The area’s retail vacancy rate is 3 percent and it provides six times the city tax revenue expected for one-square mile of space, according to a press release from Downtown Partnership.
Downtown exceeded the city’s goal to have 1,000 new multifamily units by 2020 and is on track to surpass a 2025 goal of 2,000 units, according to previous reporting by the Colorado Springs Business Journal. Many of the new units are walkable to businesses located Downtown.
“We continue to field interest from local and regional businesses who are looking to expand or open in our growing city center,” Frank said in the release. “As housing opportunities expand Downtown, we anticipate continued growth for new shops, restaurants, and various services.”
The new Downtown businesses that opened in 2021 are:
B&R Sushi, 103 N. Tejon St.
Bell Brothers Brewing, 112 N. Tejon St.
CLAY Venues, 10 N. Wahsatch Ave.
Creations, the Edge, 324 N. Nevada St.
Cronk Art & Curiosities, 76 S. Sierra Madre St.
Dainty's Kitchen, 302 E. Platte Ave.
The Dirty Byrd, 24 E. Kiowa St.
Elke Beauty, 330 N. Nevada Ave.
Epiphany, 32 S. Tejon St. (Upper Unit)
Fritzy's, 103 S. Wahsatch Ave.
G44, 121 E. Boulder St.
The Garden, 401 S. Nevada Ave.
Garden of the Gods Market & Café, 616 S. Tejon St.
Good Eye Shop, 111 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
Hin Salon, 214 N. Tejon St.
Homa Café + Bar, 415 S. Nevada Ave.
Hyatt Place, 201 E. Kiowa St.
Inherent Clothier, 123 N. Tejon St.
The Ink Mason Parlor, 14 E. Bijou St.
Kindle Photo Studio and Event Space, 511 N. Tejon St.
Kinship Landing, 415 S. Nevada Ave.
La Burla Bee, 110 N. Nevada Ave.
Mash Mechanix, 429 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
MODO Salon, 622 S. Tejon St.
Mountain Standard Goods, 226 N. Tejon St.
Oscar's Oyster Bar, 112 N. Nevada Ave.
Red Swing Brewhouse, 521 S. Tejon St.
Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum, 19 N. Tejon St.
Salad or Bust, 8 E. Bijou St.
Southern Colorado Public Media Center, 720 N. Tejon St.
Steel Pan PNP, 402 S. Nevada Ave
Stone Gable Realty, 101 N. Tejon St.
The Studio, 332 E. Colorado Ave.
Tejon Eatery, 19 N. Tejon St.
The 555 (includes Munchies), 103 S. Wahsatch Ave.
TILL Kitchen, 616 S. Tejon St.
White Pie Pizzeria, 330 S. Nevada Ave.
