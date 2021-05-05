Colorado business has seen record growth in some areas but is lagging in others, according to a report released May 5 by the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report shows a record 44,740 new corporations, nonprofits and other entities filed initial documents with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office in the first quarter of 2021.
The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report is prepared by the Leeds Business Research Division at CU Boulder in conjunction with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.
First quarter filings tend to record the highest numbers, but the 29.2 percent increase from the previous quarter demonstrates a spike beyond trend growth. Year over year, new entity filings increase 32.2 percent in Q1.
According to the report, the strong year-over-year growth in new entity filings reflects not only a rebound from 2020 recession lows, but also a surge in activity.
Existing entity renewals also increased just slightly, with 173,970 filings, a 1 percent increase year-over-year.
“Colorado is poised to make a full job recovery from the recession by 2022. But many Coloradans still are struggling from job loss due to COVID-19,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said. “The state’s economy is building momentum, and I am hopeful that it will continue.”
Dissolution filings also reached a record-high 10,658 businesses in the first quarter of 2021, but the growth in dissolutions slowed. The spike in dissolutions during the last recession occurred after the official end of the recession in 2011.
While many industries have rebounded well from the recession, the leisure and hospitality sector continues to face challenges, accounting for 46.2 percent of jobs lost year-over-year.
Business closures during the pandemic will have a lasting impact on job supply in the industry, and a return to travel and tourism in Colorado will be critical to the state’s employment recovery, the report states.
The Leeds Business Research Division is projecting that Colorado will add 90,000 jobs in 2021, with continued growth into 2022.
“This growth trend in the labor force could lead to a full jobs recovery from the recession in 2022,” said Brian Lewandowski, BRD executive director. “But there are other statistics that show Colorado still has some progress to make in economic recovery.”
Colorado’s labor force growth ranked first in the country, and the state’s per capita personal income is 10th highest at $63,123.
However, at 6.4 percent, Colorado’s unemployment rate — 0.4 percent higher than the national unemployment rate of 6 percent — ranks 34th, and the state’s average hourly wage growth rate ranks 46th.
Improvement in the energy sector is also noted in the report: The number of rigs in Colorado increased from an average of 7 in December 2020 to 10 in April 2021. While this is significantly lower than an average of 30 rigs in 2019, the jump reflects a positive trend from recession lows.
