The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce will present the Business of the Year Award and the “Charles W. Crews” Business Leader Award at its Business Awards Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Pueblo Union Depot.
Business of the Year
The Business of the Year Award will be presented to Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.
The office, according to a news release issued by the Pueblo Chamber, is comprised of three parts: the Detention Bureau, Emergency Services Bureau and the Law Enforcement Bureau.
"They collectively serve in a way that fosters trust, cooperation and compliance while still demonstrating the utmost respect and compassion for the citizens of Pueblo County," the release said.
Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor oversees 362 full-time sworn members, up to 20 part-time Resource Pool Members and over 130 volunteers.
"This past year, the uniformed officers remained dedicated to their duties when the risk of COVID infection was high," the release said. "Patrol deputies responded to medical calls and callouts as the pandemic cases surged. All hands were on deck for the first months of the response. Every task was handled without complaint."
Under the leadership of Sheriff Taylor, the release said, the office maintained open lines of communication with local and state leaders, leading to the early implementation of testing sites (Pueblo had one of the first in the state), stakeholder briefings that have continued for more than a year, management of detention’s inmate population, dedicated resources for COVID public order enforcement and more.
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has been in service since 1861.
“Charles W. Crews” Business Leader Award
The “Charles W. Crews” Business Leader Award will be presented to Dr. Timothy P. Mottet, president of Colorado State University-Pueblo.
"[Mottet] and his colleagues have developed a new and bold vision for CSU-Pueblo, which is to become the people’s university for the State of Colorado and the Southwest United States," the release said. "His work has been featured in Forbes magazine and supported by the [United States] Department of Education as well as the Colorado State University System Board of Governors."
Mottet is leading a team to "create a differentiated student experience, target new student populations and reimagine the way the university works," the release said, adding, "CSU-Pueblo will soon be teaching and developing students in a more interdisciplinary manner and with a set of innovation and entrepreneurial skills to prepare them to navigate work in a rapidly changing world."
Mottet is the 15th president of Colorado State University-Pueblo.
For more information about the luncheon, contact Terri Kallish at terrik@pueblochamber.net or 719-542-1704.