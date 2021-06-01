Three Pueblo homes and three Pueblo West homes will be featured as part of the 2021 Parade of Homes hosted by the Pueblo Association of Home Builders.
The 2021 annual self-guided Parade of Homes Tour is scheduled for two weekends, June 4-6 and June 11-13, from 1-6 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $7 per person, with no charge for children under 6.
"In order to get the most out of your tour, purchase tickets in advance to guarantee a tour spot," a news release issued by the Pueblo Association of Home Builders. "A QR code will be emailed for you to redeem your ticket at any Parade Home. A ticket allows access to all homes on all parade days and also serves as a ballot to rate each home for visitor-driven recognition for the builders and designers."
Tickets are available at PuebloHBA.org
Members of the Pueblo Association of Homebuilders may purchase 10 Tickets for $40 also online and then follow in-person pick-up instructions.
The participating homes and builders include:
Pueblo
- Domega Homes, 943 Sage St., 81005
- Domega Homes, 5114 Peachcrest Drive, 81005
- NeighborWorks Southern Colorado, 2407 W. 19th St., 81003
Pueblo West
- Cut Above Construction and Design, 1409. N. Maverick, 81007
- Drop Tine Construction, 1353 N. Blue Lake Lane, 81007
- TJ Cogswell Properties, 475 S. Avenida del Oro E. Drive, 81007
"The Pueblo Parade of Homes has a long-standing tradition (45 years) of showcasing the area's top builders and presenting the latest trends in residential lifestyle advancements," the release said. "Whether you are looking to build, wanting to freshen up your current home, or just curious about what’s new in home décor, technology, or lifestyle trends, the Parade of Homes has something for you. The homes are staffed with knowledgeable people who can answer questions about pricing, square footage, and even lot size. You may even meet members of the design and construction teams!"
For more information, contact BJ Tripp at Pueblohba@gmail.org or 719-545-9484.