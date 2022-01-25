Pueblo Community College is participating in the Grow with Google HSI Career Readiness Program, an initiative aimed to help Latino students at over 20 Hispanic Serving Institutions prepare for the workforce through digital skills training and career workshops. Through a $2 million investment in the Hispanic Association of Community Colleges and Universities, the program has a goal of training 200,000 Latino students by 2025. Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, will also provide $5 million dollars in grants to three Latino-serving workforce organizations — UnidosUS, the League of United Latin American Citizens and the Hispanic Federation — to help workers upskill for in-demand jobs while providing wraparound support, according to a news release.
“Google is proud to work with leading Latino-serving organizations to advance access to digital skills and workforce training in the Latino community,” Ana Corrales, chief operating officer for Google’s Devices and Services, said in the release. “Together with organizations like the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, we aim to help bridge wealth and opportunity gaps in the Latino community, so that everyone has an opportunity to succeed in today’s digital economy.”
According to the release, "Latino workers face systemic barriers to economic opportunity, including a lack of access to digital skills training." More than 80 percent of U.S. jobs require digital skills, "but 55 percent of Latinos have little to no digital skills training. Latinos are also overrepresented in jobs that are at the highest risk of elimination due to automation, furthering the need to upskill for an increasingly digital economy," the news release said, adding, "Alongside partners, Google’s latest commitments aim to increase economic mobility in the Latino community by furthering access to the training and digital skills needed to obtain an in-demand job."
In partnership with HACU, the Grow with Google HSI Career Readiness Program will provide HSI career centers with funding and a semester-long in-person and online digital skills program.
"HACU has a track record of increasing access to education in the Latino community, and two-thirds of Latino college students in the U.S. attend one of its member institutions," the release said. "The initiative will combine career workshops, career counseling, and programming on design thinking, project management, and professional brand building. The participating schools will also create additional material tailored to student needs."
Google is also providing $5 million in grants to UnidosUS, the League of United Latin American Citizens and the Hispanic Federation to help members of the Latino community prepare for jobs in the digital economy. They will work with local affiliates across the U.S. to reach over 5,000 Latino jobseekers with training opportunities to grow their digital skills, and access to Google Career Certificates. The Google Career Certificates equip people with skills for in-demand jobs within six months and are available with Spanish subtitles.
Since 2013, Google's Google in Residence program has partnered with HSIs and HBCUs to place Google software engineers in schools as faculty, and the company also hosts Tech Exchange, a virtual student exchange program that teaches HSI and HBCU students applied computer science courses.
For more information, visit Grow.Google.com.
