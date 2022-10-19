Pueblo Community College began the fall 2022 semester with 5,855 students — a 12 percent jump over its 2021 enrollment.
“We’ve put forth outstanding efforts to deliberately align all of the resources available to our team to recruit and re-engage with students,” PCC President Patty Erjavec said in a news release. “To say I am incredibly proud of my entire team would be an understatement.”
According to the release, one reason for the enrollment gain is the increase in concurrent enrollment students.
"High school juniors and seniors can earn college credit by attending classes on a PCC campus or through college-certified instructors at their high school," the release said. "Because the tuition cost is paid by a student’s school district, families can save thousands of dollars on a college education."
Also, through Pueblo Corporate College, 519 students took noncredit courses between July and October and more than 200 already are enrolled in Corporate College classes for November and December, according to Executive Director Amanda Corum.
“We’ve provided customized training for 10 different employers since July,” Corum said, “and more trainings are planned through the end of the year.”
These courses include employer-customized training and professional development.
“We are the ‘secret sauce’ for economic and workforce development in the communities we serve — engaged with students, businesses and industry partners to meet our constituents where they are,” Erjavec said.
PCC has campuses in Pueblo, Cañon City and Mancos and sites in Durango and Bayfield. Registration for spring 2023 classes opens Nov. 7.