Pueblo City-County Library District is now partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the nonprofit that has gifted well over 172 million free books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and The Republic of Ireland.
The partnership will ensure children throughout Pueblo County encourage a joy of reading at a young age, according to a news release from PCCLD. Each month Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails free high-quality, age-appropriate books to children in Pueblo County who range in age from birth to 5 years old.
"The program will help increase our community's childhood literacy rates, foster young people's love for books, and promote reading among our very youngest children,” Jon Walker, PCCLD executive director, said in the release.
Parents and guardians can enroll their children for this free program at www.pueblolibrary.org/DollyPartonsImaginationLibrary. The books are mailed directly to the child’s home at no cost to the family and the books are theirs to keep. Each book is personalized with the child’s name to create a gifting experience that makes books fun and exciting and to encourage families to spend time together reading. Enrollment in the program continues until the child’s 5th birthday.
Inspired by her father’s inability to read, Dolly Parton started the Imagination Library in 1995 in her home county in east Tennessee. The Imagination Library’s book gifting program aligns with PCCLD’s mission to encourage Pueblo County families to develop their child’s joy of reading and to support lifelong learning at a young age.
Rawlings Library Director Amy Nelson said, ”I am honored by this opportunity to inspire a love of reading among children in our community and to support Dolly Parton's beautiful dream that every child should have access to books. This program will prepare children for success as they develop critical literacy skills and learn that they can do, dream and be anything through the positive messages in the diverse books provided by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.”