Community members are invited to join a design workshop on Saturday, May 21 to help plan the future of the Westside Community Center.
The workshop will run 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. It's part of a phased public participation process to help work out longterm solutions for making the best use of the facility and supporting the community.
Workshop participants are asked to attend the full session and register in advance at ColoradoSprings.gov/WestsideCommunityCenter.
The workshop will be run by a professional independent facilitator.
During the workshop, insights from the first two phases of the public participation process, an online survey and focused conversations, will be shared then expanded upon by attendees.
Public input collected through this process will be shared with city officials who will use it to help inform next steps for Westside Community Center.
The city’s operational contract with the Center for Strategic Ministry (CSM) expires May 31. The nonprofit ministry has operated the community center since the city Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department first sought an external operator in 2010 as a response to budgetary constraints.
In March 2022, the city cancelled its request for proposals following CSM’s withdrawal from the process, and the procurement evaluation resulted in no additional qualified proposers.
The city began the process to find a new operator in November 2020.
Starting June 1, the Westside Community Center will run on a revised schedule, operating 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The center will be funded by the remaining balance from the city’s operational contract, allowing current food services to continue, including the food pantry, Meals on Wheels and senior meals, plus other programming.