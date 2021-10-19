The city is conducting a town hall regarding its proposed 2022 annual budget. The public is invited to provide feedback at city council's chambers, 107 N. Nevada Ave., from 5:30-7 p.m on Monday, Oct. 25. Or, join virtually by calling 720-617-3426/Conference ID: 775 376 349#.
Find proposed 2022 budget information at coloradosprings.gov/budget/page/city-budget
"We encourage citizens wishing to speak at the Town Hall to sign up in advance by emailing allcouncil@coloradosprings.gov or call 719-385-5480," a city-issued news release said.
Remaining meetings for the proposed 2022 city budget:
- Monday, Oct. 25 – Public input meeting for the proposed 2022 city budget
- Friday, Nov. 5 – City council budget markup session
- Monday, Nov. 22 – Re-introduction of 2022 budget ordinance at city council work session
- Tuesday, Nov. 23 – First reading of 2022 budget ordinance at city council regular meeting
- Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Second reading of 2022 budget ordinance at city council regular meeting
These meetings will be broadcast on SpringsTV, Comcast Channel 18 and 880 (HD), and Facebook Live on the Colorado Springs City Council Page (@coscitycouncil).