El Paso County Commissioner Carrie Geitner invites the public to attend a community town hall from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Mountain View Electric Association, 11140 E. Woodmen Road, Peyton.
"The purpose of the meeting is to bring together local and state government officials to share their insight on issues affecting El Paso County and to answer questions from those in attendance," according to a county-issued news release.
Commissioner Geitner, District 2, will be joined by Paul Lundeen, Colorado state senator; Dennis Hisey, Colorado state senator; Tim Geitner, Colorado state representative; Michael Allen, 4th Judicial District attorney; Steve Schleiker, El Paso County assessor; and Joe Roybal, El Paso County undersheriff.
“El Paso County leadership has the utmost respect for our citizens and recognizes the importance of in-person interaction,” Commissioner Geitner said in the release. “This town hall will be a great opportunity for residents to meet local and state elected officials, ask questions, and receive pertinent information regarding our amazing area.”