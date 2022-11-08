The drive-thru COVID vaccination site at The Citadel mall will close tomorrow (Nov. 9) El Paso County Public Health says.
The site, which has been administering COVID vaccines since July 2021, will continue offering free drive-thru COVID testing, according to the EPCPH website. But ending vaccinations at the mall is a move towards EPCPH’s “goal of having residents seek vaccinations from their typical medical providers, such as their doctor or local pharmacy,” according to a press release.
Vaccines are “widely available” elsewhere in the county, through health care providers, pharmacies, clinics, and EPCPH itself, the release said. EPCPH’s Immunizations Clinic, located in the Citizens Services Center at 1675 Garden of the Gods Rd., has vaccines and booster shots available and residents can call 719-578-3199 to schedule an appointment, according to the release.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also has an online vaccination clinic search tool, PrepMod, to help people find the different types of COVID vaccines and boosters available at health clinics and mobile vaccine bus locations. The online tool is here, and users can search by vaccine type and brand.
EPCPH also provides a map of COVID vaccination sites in the county, labeled by the brand of vaccine, on its website here.