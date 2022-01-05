The city of Colorado Springs is inviting the public to fill out online comment cards to provide feedback on the ConnectCOS Transportation Plan and Platte Avenue Corridor studies. The public can learn more about the projects by reviewing a pre-recorded public meeting and presentation materials that review details, recommendations, potential alternatives and potential ConnectCOS projects.
“The Platte Avenue Corridor Study project team will also host open office hours to meet virtually with members of the public. The public will not need to pre-register for office hours and are welcome to join at their convenience as attendance for the full hour is not required,” a city-issued news release said. “Members of the project team will be available to answer questions that people may have.” The next Virtual Community Office Hours will take place 4-6 p.m. Jan. 10.
Links to the public meeting, presentation materials, comment cards and how to attend the Virtual Community Office Hours can be found on the project websites: ColoradoSprings.gov/ConnectCOS and ColoradoSprings.gov/PlatteAveCorridor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.