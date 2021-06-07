The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions Staff are currently taking public comment for consideration in the development of their preliminary plans.
“Redistricting occurs once every decade," Carlos Perez, chair of the Colorado Independent Legislative Commission and an unaffiliated voter from Colorado Springs, said in a news release. "The state has changed over the last 10 years and so hearing from the public is an essential part of the process for creating fair maps that reflect those changes. The legislative commission is made up of ordinary voters and we are here to listen. We encourage everyone to let us know how the district lines should be drawn to best represent your community.”
According to the release, the Colorado Constitution directs the commission staff to prepare preliminary plans for United States congressional districts and state house and senate districts, and it requires staff to consider written comments on the creation of those plans, as well as “communities of interest that require representation in one or more specific areas of the state.”
Census delays interrupted the redistricting timeline in the state constitution, but the preliminary plan preparation is underway. Staff will consider in the preliminary plans comments submitted through the following dates:
Congressional redistricting: June 13, 2021
Legislative redistricting: June 18, 2021
Comments may be submitted online here, and all comments are available for review here.
Staff will present the preliminary plans to their respective commissions June 23 and 28. The commissions will then present the plans at a series of public hearings throughout the state, the release said, adding "both commissions have approved a list of hearing locations and will convene jointly at each location to take testimony both in-person and remotely. While the exact schedule and venues are still being finalized, the public hearings will take place between July 7 and August 30, 2021."
Census redistricting data will be available after Aug. 16 and the commissions will begin their consideration of final redistricting plans. Written public comments will remain open and available through the public hearing process and the consideration of final plans, according to the release. The commissions will also conduct a second round of public hearings, one in each congressional district, after plans have been completed using the final data sets.