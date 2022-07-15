Social impact businesses and social entrepreneurs gathered for the 6th annual PRISM Awards in Downtown Colorado Springs July 14.
Awards are co-presented by National Institute for Social Impact (NI4SI) along with First Interstate Bank, Springs Rescue Mission and Vectra Bank in three categories: Social Impact Business of the Year, Social Impact Startup of the Year, and Social Entrepreneur of the Year.
“We have seen increased interest in purpose-driven businesses since the beginning of the pandemic, ” Jonathan Liebert, executive director and CEO of NI4SI, said in a news release. “More consumers are looking for a company that aligns with their values and employees want to work for a company that creates a better work environment. These winners embody what it means to be a great business in a changing economy that is creating a larger Social Impact ecosystem.”
The celebration was held at Lumen8 at the new SpringHill Suites & Element by Wyndham in Downtown Colorado Springs.
The winners in each category are:
Social Entrepreneur of the Year:
Tamra Ryan with Women’s Bean Project
Social Impact Startup of the Year:
Adam & Son Auto Repair and Service, Dan Adam (owner)
Social Impact Business of the Year:
Frayla Boutique, Tina Schwaner (owner)
Yobel, Emily Ross (owner)
Judges for the PRISM Awards were:
Jonathan Liebert, executive director and CEO of the National Institute for Social Impact
Thayer Tutt, vice chairman and chief investment officer, El Pomar Foundation
George Reed, dean, UCCS School of Public Affairs
Ted Mossman, market president, First Interstate Bank
Brandon Eldridge, branch manager, Vectra Bank Colorado