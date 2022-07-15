star_1209727906 star stars awards prize

Social impact businesses and social entrepreneurs gathered for the 6th annual PRISM Awards in Downtown Colorado Springs July 14.

Awards are co-presented by National Institute for Social Impact (NI4SI) along with First Interstate Bank, Springs Rescue Mission and Vectra Bank in three categories: Social Impact Business of the Year, Social Impact Startup of the Year, and Social Entrepreneur of the Year.

“We have seen increased interest in purpose-driven businesses since the beginning of the pandemic, ” Jonathan Liebert, executive director and CEO of NI4SI, said in a news release. “More consumers are looking for a company that aligns with their values and employees want to work for a company that creates a better work environment. These winners embody what it means to be a great business in a changing economy that is creating a larger Social Impact ecosystem.”

The celebration was held at Lumen8 at the new SpringHill Suites & Element by Wyndham in Downtown Colorado Springs.

The winners in each category are:

Social Entrepreneur of the Year:

Tamra Ryan with Women’s Bean Project 

Social Impact Startup of the Year:

Adam & Son Auto Repair and Service, Dan Adam (owner) 

Social Impact Business of the Year:

Frayla Boutique, Tina Schwaner (owner)

Yobel, Emily Ross (owner)

Judges for the PRISM Awards were:

  • Jonathan Liebert, executive director and CEO of the National Institute for Social Impact

  • Thayer Tutt, vice chairman and chief investment officer, El Pomar Foundation

  • George Reed, dean, UCCS School of Public Affairs

  • Ted Mossman, market president, First Interstate Bank

  • Brandon Eldridge, branch manager, Vectra Bank Colorado