Despite skyrocketing rent prices, Colorado Springs has ranked 8th among mid-sized American cities on RentCafe’s new list of best places to live as a renter.
Colorado Springs was high on the list thanks to its great quality of life and strong local economy, according to RentCafe. Raleigh, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia topped the list of mid-sized cities.
RentCafe’s new annual ranking of best cities for renters, is “based on proprietary data and a mix of 17 metrics that best define a great renting experience: from the cost of living and the quality of rental housing to the local economy and the quality of life,” the report says.
“We analyzed data for hundreds of cities across the nation and narrowed them down to 115 candidates for the best cities to live as a renter in 2022,” the report says. “[Our] data that covers more than just affordability. In addition to what it costs to live there, we also looked at the selection and quality of apartments available in each city, the quality of the neighborhoods where rentals are located, occupancy rates, opportunities for job growth, air quality.”
On the list of best renters’ cities of all sizes, Colorado Springs came in at No. 46, trailing Denver at No. 36. The Austin, Texas suburb of Round Rock topped the list of cities of all sizes, and Raleigh took second place.
The full “The Best Cities for Renters in 2022” report is here.