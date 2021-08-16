Colorado Creative Industries is now accepting pre-applications for the Colorado Community Revitalization Grant program. This grant provides gap funding for mixed-use projects that advance the creative industries in creative districts, historic districts, main streets or neighborhood commercial centers, according to a Colorado Creative Industries-issued news release. This funding initiative was enacted in Senate Bill 21-252. Colorado Creative Industries and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs are managing the grant program.
Applications will be accepted in three rounds until all available funding is committed. Grant funding will be distributed in three rounds, each to consist of a pre-application, full application and panel review. The first round of funding is open to pre-applications now through Oct. 1. All rounds of funding will be completed by Dec. 1, 2022. The total amount of funding available is $65 million.
“We are grateful to Governor Polis and our State legislators for passing this important legislation that will help revitalize communities while putting artisans, creative entrepreneurs, and nonprofit organizations back to work,” Margaret Hunt, director of Colorado Creative Industries, said in the release. “The state’s commitment to powering the comeback post COVID-19 is welcomed support for our industry.”
Applications will be reviewed by a group of subject matter experts, selected based on the elements of the project and as outlined in the legislation which may include housing, commercial, retail, health, energy efficiency, tourism and outdoor recreation or child care, the release said. The state will be represented by regional representatives from DOLA, Colorado Office of Economic Development rural opportunity representatives, historic preservation specialists and OEDIT business funding and incentives specialists.
"The Department of Local Affairs is appreciative of the Governor and the State Legislature's commitment to investing these important resources into our communities' downtowns and commercial centers." Executive Director Rick Garcia said in the release. "The program offers opportunities to address community revitalization and community development."
To learn more about the Colorado Community Revitalization Grant, contact Margaret Hunt, director, margaret.hunt@state.co.us or visit oedit.colorado.gov/colorado-community-revitalization-grant.
To apply, visit Colorado Creative Industries' Grant portal. We encourage all interested applicants to review the guidelines prior to submitting a pre-application.