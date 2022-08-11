The Pikes Peak Workforce Center (PPWFC) is offering funds for businesses to upskill their workforces, thanks to a $150,000 allotment from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
The employee development funds must be used on work-based, virtual or classroom employee training that will make companies more competitive and help retain workers or avoid layoffs, an Aug. 10 press release from PPWFC said.
Employers have to match part of the funds used for training costs, and the match depends on the size of the company. For companies with 50 or fewer employees, at least a 10 percent funding match is required; for companies with 51 to 100 employees, at least 25 percent; and for companies with 100-plus employees, at least 50 percent.
PPWFC will prioritize applicants in industries where high-skilled employees are badly needed right now, like IT, cybersecurity, manufacturing, health care, hospitality and tourism. “Companies whose training leads to expansion of duties for employees” will also be favored in the application process, PPWFC's release said.
Employers must attend one of three virtual information sessions about how to apply for the grants, on Aug. 16, 18 or 19. Employers can register for a session here.
The deadline to apply for the employee development funds is Sept. 2, and the application is here.