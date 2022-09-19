Pikes Peak State College has made the 2022 Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges list, ranking 6th in the country for two-year schools and 47th overall.
Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges is the most comprehensive ranking of schools for military service members and veterans.
"I couldn't be prouder of the work our staff does to support our military and veteran population. They come to us with a unique set of challenges and we are there at every turn to get them the answers they need to be successful students," Paul DeCecco, PPSC's military and veterans programs director, said in a news release.
This year’s Best for Vets: Colleges survey included responses from more than 300 schools that answered more than 70 questions on their services and programs specific to military students — whether active duty, veteran or families and dependents of service members.
Student success metrics (completion, retention, persistence, GPA) are the most important factor in determining the relative ranking of schools on this year’s list, followed closely by the range of military-specific resources and the level of financial assistance they offer.
Admissions and registration policies, human resources and assorted miscellaneous considerations also factor into scoring.
Military and veteran affiliated students make up 28 percent of Pikes Peak State College students.