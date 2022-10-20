The Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority Board of Directors needs volunteers to serve as at-large alternate representatives on the PPRTA Citizen Advisory Committee.
Applications are due Nov. 8.
The CAC gives recommendations to the PPRTA Board on budgets, contracts and project implementation. Members of the CAC must live in Colorado Springs, unincorporated El Paso County, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Calhan or Ramah.
Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.
To apply, send a cover letter and resume to: Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, ATTN: PPRTA Citizen Advisory Committee, 15 South 7th Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80905 or email to RSonnenburg@ppacg.org.
For more information, contact Rick Sonnenburg at 719-471-7080, ext. 138 or at the email above.