The first draft of the 2023 Pikes Peak Regional Building Code is now ready for review, and the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department is asking the public to weigh in.
PPRBD adopts a new Regional Building Code about every 6 years, which is every other cycle of the International Codes.
PPRBD has been working on the draft for more than a year now.
"Countless hours were invested in order to come up with affordable and logical code requirements that best suit our local community, while also addressing any new construction techniques, methods, and materials," according to a PPRBD news release. "Adopting a new building code is a very long process. After unveiling the draft, the next step is collecting public comment."
Anyone can submit feedback at pprbd.org.
The first public comment period lasts until August 31. PPRBD will review all comments and put together a second version of the draft, followed by a second round of public comment.
After the two public hearings, the code moves on to the Regional Building Advisory Committees and Building Commission, before eventually going to all 8 jurisdictions that PPRBD serves for approval.
The goal is to have the 2023 code approved and adopted by July of 2023. Once adopted, all new construction in the Pikes Peak region must meet the new 2023 code. This will apply to all homeowners doing projects on their own, and all of the roughly 6,000 licensed contractors in the Pikes Peak region.