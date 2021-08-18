The Paycheck Protection Program direct borrower forgiveness portal has been flooded with more than 340,000 submissions in less than two weeks.
The U.S. Small Business Administration opened the portal Aug. 4, and all the submissions come from borrowers with PPP loans of $150,000 or less. The aim is to “rush relief to the smallest of small businesses,” according to the SBA — and the number of submissions has far outstripped expectations.
The streamlined portal makes it easier for businesses to avoid owing payments on their loans.
“With outstanding debt saddling millions of disadvantaged and underserved small businesses, increasing the rate of forgiveness to PPP borrowers will have an immediate effect in helping the smallest of small businesses recover from the pandemic and access other resources,” a release from the SBA says. “Prior to this option, businesses that did not apply for forgiveness within 10 months of the end of the covered period were at risk of owing principal and interest payments on their PPP loans.”
The SBA explains the difference:
“Before direct forgiveness, borrowers had to take the initiative to download forgiveness forms or get forms from their banks to complete and submit. Some lenders had not yet built the technology or processes to even begin accepting forgiveness applications, and many did not actively reach out to borrowers to help them through the process.
“Forgiveness was not user-friendly, which is why millions of borrowers, including over 700,000 loans made in 2020, had yet to submit their one-page application.
“Through this simpler process, SBA proactively reaches out to borrowers and provides a pre-populated forgiveness form to the borrower that they can complete in the new direct forgiveness portal. Borrowers can submit using a computer or smartphone.
“On average users submit their applications in only six minutes and receive their forgiveness decisions within a week from the date of submission. Of the 340,000 applications submitted through the portal, half have already been approved for full or partial forgiveness, totaling more than $2.4 billion.”
Patrick Kelley, associate administrator for SBA’s Office of Capital Access, said, “Already, we've seen hundreds of thousands of borrowers navigating quickly and easily through the process, and we continue to proactively help borrowers apply through extensive outreach and webinar trainings. We encourage all lenders to opt in to this tested portal."
In the two weeks since the portal opened, the SBA has received over three times more submissions than the top 10 PPP lenders who are not participating in Direct Forgiveness. This means the SBA is on pace to close out forgiveness for the 3.4 million direct forgiveness borrowers by the end of the year.
Currently more than 1,230 PPP lenders, representing over 50 percent of outstanding loan forgiveness applications, have opted in to the Direct Borrower Forgiveness Portal.
Borrowers who are interested in starting their applications can access the PPP Direct Forgiveness Portal. The SBA also encourages interested borrowers to attend an upcoming live webinar and Q&A sessions:
Borrowers whose loans are through banks that have chosen not to opt in to the SBA’s direct forgiveness portal must apply through their lender for forgiveness.