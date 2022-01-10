The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance was selected as the Colorado Outdoor Regional Partner to advance recreation and conservation planning for the Pikes Peak region.
As planning gets under way, PPORA has established two key partnerships for executing the first phase: UCCS and the Colorado Tourism Office.
The partners have engaged the professional planning services of local firm N.E.S. Inc., to support the planning process.
The Colorado Tourism Office will support PPORA in assessing the needs of diverse stakeholders who make up the outdoor community across El Paso, Teller and Fremont Counties. This will help inform the planning effort and augment the land manager needs assessments.
PPORA has established the Pikes Peak Outdoor Industry Fund with UCCS, partnering with them to develop a Pikes Peak Outdoor Economy Dashboard.
The initial “showcase” dashboard will include creatively displayed data on outdoor activities, tourism, recreational assets, impacts on natural environment and wildlife, and relevant socio-economic dimensions.
The dashboard will communicate outdoor-related information to the public and community leaders of the Pikes Peak region for better understanding, recognition of value, and thoughtful fact-based planning and decision-making.
N.E.S. will provide strategic guidance throughout the planning process. In addition to overall strategy, N.E.S. will lead the needs assessment to better understand the current conservation, recreation, and management challenges on the Pikes Peak. This will include study of prior major planning processes to determine the successes and what remains to be implemented from identified priorities.
An in-depth examination of potential solutions will follow the needs assessment.
The formation of a task force composed of land managers, conservationists, recreationists, business owners and outdoor nonprofits across El Paso, Teller and Fremont counties will provide strategic leadership, informing and guiding the process.
“These new partnerships and the task force are instrumental in accomplishing the goals of the plan,” said Becky Leinweber, executive director of PPORA. “Good, solid information and the inclusion of diverse perspectives is the foundation necessary for building a collaborative, credible plan that balances both the recreation and conservation priorities of our region.”
This first phase of planning will provide building blocks for the creation of an outdoor recreation and conservation vision plan for the Pikes Peak region.
