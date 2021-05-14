Pikes Peak Community College announced May 14 it will not increase tuition for the 2021-22 academic year.
"The State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE) voted to keep tuition flat at all 13 Community College System (CCCS) institutions, despite rising costs and declining enrollment across the system," said a news release issued by PPCC.
"After such a tremendously difficult year for our students, I'm relieved to announce there will be one less obstacle for them to continue their education with us this fall," PPCC's President Lance Bolton said in the release.
“The pandemic has hit our students particularly hard,” Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System, said in the release. “Our State Board, recognizing that we cannot ask our students and their families to shoulder a greater share of the burden during these difficult times, made the wise but difficult decision to freeze tuition for the upcoming academic year. Our colleges are the most affordable, accessible options to obtain a high-quality education and workforce training – and we intend to keep it that way.”
CCCS was able to hold tuition flat, according to the release, "thanks to Colorado’s Governor [Jared Polis] and Joint Budget Committee providing increased state funding to higher education this year and for prioritizing resources to students who were most negatively affected by the pandemic, including first-generation and minority students."