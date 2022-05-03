Pikes Peak Community College has partnered with Amazon to help frontline employees grow career skills, according to a news release issued by PPCC.
"Amazon's Career Choice program will provide full-tuition to employees seeking a degree or certificate from PPCC," the release said.
"Investing in its employees is a wise strategy to recruit and retain employees. Amazon’s commitment to debt-free education for its employees provides an economic boost to the Pikes Peak region and expands access to PPCC’s career training and transfer programs for thousands," said Chelsy Harris, associate vice president for strategic partnerships.
"Amazon provides its employees a variety of education and upskilling opportunities, including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs.," the release said.
Amazon is investing $1.2 billion in the U.S. to upskill more than 300,000 of its employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs, both inside the company and outside.
"PPCC's low tuition cost, flexible class options, and nearly 200 degrees and certificates, will allow Amazon employees to get the most out of their benefit.
"Their Amazon Career Choice benefit will pay first, meaning any additional financial aid Amazon employees receive over the cost of their bill could mean money in their pocket for supplies, living expenses and more," the release said.
Learn more at: ppcc.edu/amazon