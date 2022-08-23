Pikes Peak Community College has officially changed its name to Pikes Peak State College, in time for the start of fall semester on Aug. 29.
With that comes plans for new programs and new facilities, expanded student services, PPSC says, and an increase its capacity to serve local in-demand jobs.
The new name reflects the expansion into four-year degrees and PPSC's "elevated role in the workforce, as well as its image and value among students and employers," a PPSC news release says.
"Like hundreds of other community colleges throughout the country and several in Colorado, we've found that the word 'community' unfairly cast our institution as a second choice," Pikes Peak State College President Lance Bolton said. "But when a college starts offering four-year degrees, and earning the kind of statewide and national reputation ours has, the name should reflect that.
"It's our hope that the new name, Pikes Peak State College, will fuel enrollment growth and growth in gifts to our foundation," he said.
Bolton also emphasized what's not changing: the college's focus on two-year degrees and certificates (and even shorter-term certificates); the low cost; and open admission, enrolling all who apply.
New programs starting this fall include: Industrial Mechatronic Maintenance; Health, Wellness & Fitness; Health & Wellness Coach; Personal Trainer; and Physical Therapy Assistant:
Other two-year programs in the works include: Aerospace Engineering (expected Fall 2023), Remote Pilot (Drone) Certificate, Mechanical Engineering, and General Engineering.
New upcoming bachelor's programs include: Radiology: Tentative 2024; Healthcare Management (in planning phase); Healthcare Informatics (in planning phase); Respiratory Therapy (in planning phase); Cybersecurity (2024); Education (2024); and Business (2024).
Phase Two of the Center for Healthcare Education and Simulation remodel will be completed this fall and will house the EMS, Medical Assistant, Med Office, Nursing, Pharmacy Tech, Phlebotomy, Physical Therapy Assistant and Surgical Tech programs.