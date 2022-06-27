The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments is is asking the public to comment on a draft study of multimodal transportation in El Paso, Teller and Park counties.
It's the first transportation study of the entire three-county region.
The draft study, released June 24, focuses on the rural mobility needs in the region to work out how regional networks serve those needs and pinpoint opportunities for better connectivity.
The study will result in a defined regional network, a set of initiatives and projects, and an implementation and funding plan.
The Pikes Peak region is expected to see its population increase by 268,000 between 2020 and 2050. Up to this point, PPACG’s plans and studies have focused on the urbanized areas of the tri-county region for prioritization of federal transportation funds.
Comments on the study will be accepted through July 25. All comments will be available on the PPACG website after the public comment period ends. The comments will be used during the approval process by staff and the PPACG board of directors.
The draft version of the study is at ppacg.org/transportation/tri-county-study.
The 16 local governments that are part of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments collaborate on issues that cross political boundaries and work together to reach solutions that benefit the entire Pikes Peak region.
PPACG’s primary focus is regional planning in transportation, aging issues, military impact planning and air and water quality.