The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments is requesting proposals from professional consultants to conduct a transportation study of the three-county (El Paso, Park, Teller) Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments region.
"The study is intended to identify the three-county multi-modal network, discuss priorities and deficiencies, and to create a list of future projects," a PPACG-issued news release said. "Conducting a robust stakeholder process and production of the final document will be the core work activities performed by the consultant. The study will not include funding prioritization. Extensive use of travel demand models will not be needed."
Interested bidders can visit the website and click on “Request for Proposals” to review the RFP. Proposals are due by 4 p.m. May 28.
Questions should be directed to Jason O'Brien, transportation planner, PPACG at 719-471-7080 x110 or jobrien@ppacg.org. Further information is posted on the PPACG website.