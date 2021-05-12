The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments is seeking public comment on the Transportation Improvement Program, a four-year plan that implements the long-range Regional Transportation Plans’ goals and identifies specific projects for which the region will allocate federal, state and local funds.
As the Pikes Peak region’s federally designated Metropolitan Planning Organization, PPACG is responsible for managing state, local and federal transportation and transit funds through the Transportation Improvement Program.
The draft FY2022-2025 TIP was released for public comment by the PPACG Board of Directors May 12. Comments will be taken through June 11.
The draft version of the TIP can be found on the PPACG website.
PPACG staff will hold virtual public open houses from 1-2 p.m. May 17 via Zoom, and from 4:30-5:30 p.m. June 2 via Zoom.
All comments received will be available on the PPACG website after the comment period ends.
The comments will be used during the approval process by staff and by the PPACG Board of Directors.
Details on the FY2022-2025 TIP will remain available on the PPACG website and may be converted into alternative formats or languages upon request.
For information on meeting accessibility or to request assistance, contact Jessica McMullen, PPACG policy and communications manager.
The draft of the FY2022-2025 TIP will be provided to the PPACG Board of Directors for initial review during a public hearing at its regular meeting at 9 a.m. July 14, 2021.
Any interested person within the PPACG region may review and make comments on the proposed plan during the public hearing.
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments joins the region’s 16 local governments together to collaborate on issues that cross political boundaries and reach solutions that benefit the entire region.
PPACG’s primary focus is regional planning in transportation, aging issues, military impact planning and air and water quality.