The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments' Board of Directors is asking for public comment on its draft fiscal year 2023-2027 Transportation Improvement Program. Public comments are being accepted through Nov. 12. The TIP draft can be found at ppacg.org/transportation/transportation-improvement-program/#23-27TIP.
As the Pikes Peak region’s federally designated Metropolitan Planning Organization, PPACG is responsible for managing federal, state and local transportation funds through the TIP.
The TIP is a four-year plan that implements the Long Range Transportation Plan’s goals and identifies specific transportation projects for fund allocation, according to a PPACG-issued news release.
There will be two public open house meetings — at 11 a.m. on Oct. 25 (via Zoom) and from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 at 14 S. Chestnut St. There will be a public hearing at the PPACG Board of Directors meeting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 8.
All comments will be made available on the PPACG website after the public comment period ends, the release said.
"The comments received will be used during the approval process by staff and by the PPACG Board of Directors," according to the release. "Details on the FY2023-2027 TIP will remain available on the PPACG website and may be made available in alternative formats or languages upon request."