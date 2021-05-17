The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments has put out a call for applications for its Community Advisory Committee. The committee, according to a PPACG news release, "serves as the formal mechanism for the active participation of citizens in the planning, promotion, and evaluation of activities of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments. The CAC is a non-technical body comprised of volunteers who offer a citizen’s perspective on issues such as transportation planning, aging issues, air and water quality, economic development and military planning in the Pikes Peak region. The CAC also ensures the responsiveness and accountability of government, helps create better plans and activities, and generates support for regional cooperation."
The CAC nominates citizens-at-large members. Member governments and community organizations nominate their respective representatives. The board of directors approves all nominations.
CAC members are expected to:
Identify problems and needs within their respective communities that relate to PPACG programs
- Generate new ideas and alternatives for PPACG action
- Review and evaluate PPACG planning products and activities
- Recommend priorities for allocation of PPACG program funds
- Share information about PPACG programs with respective communities and organizations
- Advise PPACG on appropriate public involvement strategies and activities
- Advocate a regional perspective for problem-solving
- Ensure a broad-based, inclusive committee environment
The committee meets the last Wednesday of the month at 3 p.m. CAC member terms are three years and are limited to two terms. The CAC is currently seeking one at-large citizen representative to offer a citizen’s perspective on PPACG issues.
To apply, fill out the application found at ppacg.org/universal-membership-application and send it to Jessica McMullen: JMcMullen@ppacg.org, by 5 p.m. May 28.