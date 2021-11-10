The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments will recognize an individual in the region who "has demonstrated leadership and an outstanding ability to work across jurisdictional boundaries to improve our region with the Communities Working Together Award," according to a PPACG-issued news release. Details on the nomination and approval process are available at ppacg.org/communities-working-together.
This award was inspired by former PPACG board member, and former Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy, who died in August.
"The award highlights leaders who exemplify some of the qualities that Neil exhibited, like listening to all sides, working toward a consensus, and always extending a hand to grow the entire region," the release said. "The Inaugural Communities Working Together Award was issued to former Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen for his regionally focused leadership and his exceptional commitment to the entire Pikes Peak Region."
Criteria:
- Any individual in the region (elected or non-elected official) can be nominated.
- The individual must exemplify working across jurisdictional boundaries to improve and strengthen the region, particularly in the key areas of focus under the PPACG mission.
- The individual exhibits the qualities the Board embraces in its collaborative process at PPACG: selflessness, compassion, integrity, commitment to improving the community, listening to all sides of an issue, trying to reach consensus.
Nomination and approval process:
- An application form will be prepared, which will be filled out by the person(s) making the nomination for that individual, with reasons and examples provided to support the application.
- Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30 by email at jmcmullen@ppacg.org or mail Attn: Jessica McMullen, Communities Working Together 15 S. 7th St., Colorado Springs, CO 80909.
- A review committee made up of PPACG Board Members will review the applications and make a selection prior to the Dec. 8 board meeting.
- The recipient will be announced and recognized during the Dec. 8 PPACG board meeting.
Contact Jessica McMullen at jmcmullen@ppacg.org or 719-471-7080 x139 with questions.