More than 4 in 10 Coloradans say they're worse off financially than last year, and most blame rising housing costs, according to Pulse, The Colorado Health Foundation's annual statewide poll.
Eighty-six percent of poll respondents said cost of housing is an “extremely” or “very” serious problem in Colorado, and 33 percent named housing affordability or their mortgage as a top expense contributing to overall rising cost of living. The foundation interviewed nearly 3,000 Coloradans throughout April, including 13 percent from El Paso County, with results published last week.
Coloradans’ uncertainty about the economy marks a “stark and dramatic” shift from last year, when they were feeling confident about the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Colorado Health Foundation's report about the survey findings.
About 30 percent of all poll respondents said they are worried they could lose their home in the next year because they can’t afford their rent or mortgage.
This fear was also reflected in Colorado Springs, specifically, where 31 percent said they are worried about losing their homes, according to the report.
The increased cost of necessities — nearly one-third of respondents said for them this included housing, food and gas — led to a substantial jump in the number of Coloradans who say they are doing worse financially than in August 2021, when the Pulse poll was last conducted.
Forty-three percent of 2022 respondents said their financial situation is “somewhat” or “much” worse than a year ago, according to survey results. In 2021, only 25 percent said they were worse off financially compared to the previous year, the survey report said.
More results from the 2022 Pulse Poll:
31 percent of all Coloradans cut back on or went without resources like food or health care in order to afford housing.
32 percent have worked multiple jobs or more than they wanted, to pay for their rent or mortgage.
These trade-offs are more acute for low-income Coloradans (making less than $50,000 per year) —
50 percent cut back on other needs to pay for housing.
43 percent worked more than they wanted in order to pay for housing.
38 percent overall are “very” or “somewhat” worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed themselves and their families.
16 percent have skipped meals in the last year because they couldn’t afford food.