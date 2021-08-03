Gov. Jared Polis is urging Coloradans to get vaccinated and slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, as COVID-19 case counts climb.
“The pandemic we face today is largely a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Polis said at the Aug. 1 COVID-19 update. "Those who have yet to get this lifesaving, safe vaccine remain completely unprotected from the Delta variant, leading to completely preventable hospitalizations and deaths.
“Containing and ultimately ending the pandemic is possible if as many people as possible roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine.”
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data shows 576 new cases were reported statewide Aug. 2, along with 101 new hospital admissions.
To slow the spread of the Delta variant, Polis last week announced a new policy requiring state employees to get tested for COVID twice a week unless they prove that they are fully vaccinated. The policy takes effect Sept. 20.
Polis is encouraging employers statewide to adopt similar policies to stop the spread of the Delta variant and get more Coloradans vaccinated.
Polis also announced the new myVaccine feature on the myColorado app. Coloradans with a state-issued ID can access their COVID-19 immunization records securely. The digital version of the CDC vaccination card is also an easy way for Coloradans who have lost their vaccination card to access a replacement record.
A retrieved vaccination record is only visible to the myColorado user who downloaded it, and the data is not shared with anyone else in the retrieval process.